Ohio Department of Transporation honors workers killed in crashes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –- The Ohio Department of Transportation is honoring the lives of two Ohio workers killed in work zone crashes last year.

Most work zone crashes are rear-end crashes caused by drivers traveling too fast or too closely to the vehicle in front of them.

🚗🚙



Read more from @ODOT_Statewide: https://t.co/Di97P49CRT#NWZAW https://t.co/LnvyoMDhZB — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 20, 2020

ODOT says this year’s work zone safety display will represent the two Ohio workers killed in 2019.

Last year there was a 40 percent increase in work zone crashes compared to 2018.

This should be a reminder to slow down or move over for all workers and vehicles with flash-lights according to transportation authorities.

These displays can be seen near I-70 rest stops in Madison County and I-71 in Delaware County.