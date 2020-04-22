Ohio Department of Transporation honors workers killed in crashes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –- The Ohio Department of Transportation is honoring the lives of two Ohio workers killed in work zone crashes last year.
ODOT says this year’s work zone safety display will represent the two Ohio workers killed in 2019.
Last year there was a 40 percent increase in work zone crashes compared to 2018.
This should be a reminder to slow down or move over for all workers and vehicles with flash-lights according to transportation authorities.
These displays can be seen near I-70 rest stops in Madison County and I-71 in Delaware County.