Ohio Department of Natural Resources reports more than 700 Bald Eagle nests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Citizen scientist helped find more than 700 bald eagles in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced 707 recorded Bald Eagle nests on Thursday.

ODNR says the nest grew from 281 which is a 151 percent increase.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he’s grateful for those Ohioans that contributed to the growth of the bald eagle population.

“The bald eagle is a symbol of American strength and resilience,” said Gov. DeWine. “The eagle’s comeback in Ohio and across the country proves that we can overcome any challenge when we work together.”

ODNR says the bald eagle has listed an endangered species in 1979, but through local partnerships, in Ohio, the eagles are thriving.