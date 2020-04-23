Ohio Department of Natural Resources reports more than 700 Bald Eagle nests

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Citizen scientist helped find more than 700 bald eagles in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced 707 recorded Bald Eagle nests on Thursday.

ODNR says the nest grew from 281 which is a 151 percent increase.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he’s grateful for those Ohioans that contributed to the growth of the bald eagle population.

“The bald eagle is a symbol of American strength and resilience,” said Gov. DeWine. “The eagle’s comeback in Ohio and across the country proves that we can overcome any challenge when we work together.”

ODNR says the bald eagle has listed an endangered species in 1979, but through local partnerships, in Ohio, the eagles are thriving.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools