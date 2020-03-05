Ohio Department of Health allows limited spectator access to Arnold Sports Festival

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health says it will allow spectators at some of the events at the Arnold Sports Festival but the public will be prohibited from attending the majority of events.

According to a release from Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Action, there will be some events spectators will be allowed to attend.

On Friday, March 6, spectators will be allowed at the following four events between 7pm-9:30pm in the Battelle Grand in the Convention Center:

Fitness Internation – Finals

Figure International – Finals

Women’s Physique – Finals

Classic Physique – Finals

Saturday March 7 between 7pm-10pm in the Battelle Grand in the Convention Center:

Men’s Physique – Finals

Arnold Classic – Finals

Arnold Strongman – Finals

Bikini International – Finals

However, the public is prohibited from attending events as part of the Arnold Sports Festival at the following venues:

Greater Columbus Convention Center

Ohio Expo Center

Hyatt Regency Columbus

Daniel Ketchel, Schwarzenegger’s Chief of Staff, said the expo will comply with the Ohio Department of Health’s orders.

Parents or guardians of minors competing in an event at the festival may attend the event in which their children are participating. The parents must have appropriate identification to prove they are the parent or guardian of a minor competing.

Wednesday night the festival’s website notified fans spectators would be welcome at the athletic events. Late Wednesday night Gov. DeWine’s office released a joint letter from his office and Mayor Ginther’s to Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Arnold Festival Organizers. In it, the Central Ohio leaders urge Gov. Schwarzenegger and organizers to follow Tuesday’s agreement.