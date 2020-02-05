Breaking News
Ohio Department of Health investigating possible case of coronavirus

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is monitoring another person for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

According to the Ohio Department Health, samples from the person were taken and sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. Results are expected in the next few days.

ODH did not release any additional information about the person. ODH said Ohio is at low risk for the virus and there are no confirmed cases.

“This is part of public health’s ever-present work to balance public interest with the privacy rights of our individual citizens,” said Amy Acton, MD, MPH, director of ODH. “We are committed to ensuring they receive proper, compassionate care and to preventing any possible spread of infectious disease.”

ODH also said it will begin a new process for reporting 2019 Novel Coronavirus updates. The health department will begin posting numbers of any confirmed cases and persons under investigation by 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

