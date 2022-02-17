COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Democratic Party announced its endorsement of U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (OH-13) Thursday.

According to a news release from the state’s Democratic party, the group also endorsed Justice Jennifer Brunner, running for Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court; and Judges Marilyn Zayas and Terri Jamison, candidates seeking election to the Ohio Supreme Court.

“We’re confident we have a strong, diverse ticket coming out of the primary elections that will show voters we’re on their side and lead us to victory in November,” Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters said.

The party’s endorsement came despite pleas from Morgan Harper, a consumer protection attorney running against Ryan in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, that the party not an issue an endorsement.

“Today I asked the Ohio Democratic Party to remain neutral in our Senate race. They didn’t listen,” Harper said in a tweet Thursday. “They will continue to tip the scales for our establishment opponent. It’s official: it’s us against the machine.”

Despite its endorsement in the U.S. Senate race, the Ohio Democratic Party said that at the requests of both Democratic candidates running for governor in Ohio — former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley — it will not endorse a candidate in the governor’s race.

According to the release, the party’s Executive Committee will meet in March to consider endorsements in other races throughout the state.