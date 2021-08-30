Columbus couple airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident on Pennsylvania Turnpike

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman from Ohio were flown to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown after crashing their motorcycle Monday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The duo, both from Columbus and in their 60s, were traveling east on the turnpike near mile marker 100.8 in the left lane when they experienced a “tire failure.” The driver lost control of the Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic, and they were both thrown “forcefully” from the bike.

According to state police, both riders came to rest in the left lane while the bike continued to slide past them, stopping in the middle lane of the three-lane section of the turnpike.

Both riders were taken by air to Conemaugh Memorial in Johnstown by Medstar and Stat Medevac with serious injuries.

