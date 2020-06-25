Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty to preside over House during George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) On Thursday, Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03) will serve as Speaker Pro Tempore during the U.S. House of Representatives’ consideration of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, H.R. 7120.

In advance of taking the gavel, Beatty issued the following statement:

We cannot bring back George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, or the countless Black men and women who have died at the hands of or been injured senselessly by law enforcement across the country, but we can prevent similar tragedies in the future. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act will do precisely that by guaranteeing transparency and accountability from those sworn to protect and serve our communities—and at the same time ensure justice for all Americans. I am proud to be an original cosponsor of this bill and am honored to help preside during consideration of the measures in this much-needed, long overdue, seminal piece of legislation.”

Rep. Joyce Beatty

