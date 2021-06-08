Ohio congressmen agree on Capitol insurrection report, disagree on what comes next

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators released a scathing report Tuesday on the “security, planning and response failures” during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Senator Rob Portman, ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said the report came from a bipartisan place.

“That involved us working together on some tough issues and coming up with a really solid report,” Portman (R-Ohio) said.

The nearly 140-page report highlights failures to plan for Jan. 6, saying the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security did not take online threats leading up to the attack seriously.

“You look at what the Capitol police assessment was of that, and they weren’t concerned about it,” Portman said.

The report includes personal accounts of the day from Capitol police officers, who said they were threatened with people saying “We’re gonna kill you!” and “We’re gonna murder you and then them!” In the report, officers said they had tangible fear that they would be killed and not make it home.

“It was a threat to the peaceful transition of power,” said Congressman Tim Ryan (D-Ohio 13th). “If they got a hold of members of Congress, they probably would have killed them and that should be enough for us to act.”

The report outlines a series of recommendations moving forward, which includes additional training and more lines of communication between law enforcement entities in Washington D.C.

Portman said he’d like to see these recommendations acted on, but Democrats believe the report shows a commission is needed to get to the bottom of what happened.

“Not enough votes two weeks ago, I don’t know if there will be going forward,” he said. “In the meantime, we have this report, which is solid.”

“We have enough information now to know we need a commission,” Ryan said. “To me that’s pretty clear, it’s been clear since almost the day that it happened.”