Live Now
11 days from first game, OSU wide receivers and DBs speak to media

Ohio clinics want heartbeat abortion ban permanently blocked

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ACLU, Planned Parenthood file lawsuit challenging Ohio's Heartbeat Bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawyers for abortion clinics challenging an Ohio law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected have asked a federal court to block the measure permanently.

In a filing Tuesday in federal court in Columbus, the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and others said a July 3 decision by Judge Michael Barrett temporarily blocking the so-called heartbeat bill should continue indefinitely.

Barrett opined that abortion providers’ constitutional challenge was “certain to succeed.”

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed the legislation in April, joining a national push by mostly Republican-led states aimed at sparking the legal challenge that will overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion.

Ohio didn’t challenge Barrett’s injunction and the deadline to do so has passed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools