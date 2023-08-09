RAWSON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 5-year-old boy died Friday after a truck backed over him south of Rawson.

Around 2:40 p.m., a 16-year-old teen was backing up his Ford truck into the yard of a home off of County Road 26, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. While backing into the yard, the truck struck the boy, Silas Hammond.

While a life flight helicopter was called for the incident, medical crews pronounced Hammond dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said there was an active investigation into the crash and it could not share any additional details as of Wednesday.

An obituary for Hammond said his funeral would be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Coldren Crates Funeral Home. The funeral home noted that anyone wanting to leave an online condolence for Hammond’s family could do so on its website.