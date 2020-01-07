Ohio bus inspectors use lengthy checklist to ensure passenger safety

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — According to the department of transportation, there were no recent issues with the company running the bus involved in Sunday’s deadly crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Meanwhile here in Ohio, it’s an all hands on deck effort to make sure the busses on the road are safe.

Police said Z&D Tours operated the bus involved in the crash this past weekend on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Federal records show the company’s busses were inspected a dozen times in the last two years, receiving the highest possible safety rating.

And the New Jersey-based company’s fleet was involved in no crashes over that same period of time.

In Ohio, it is the state patrol’s Motor Carrier Enforcement that inspects every bus registered in the state annually.

“Our mandatory bus inspection program is just to make sure they are fit and in good condition at some point in the year,” said James Feddern, manager of Motor Carrier Enforcement.

The inspectors focus on lights, tires and breaks, a lengthy checklist that also includes taking a very close look at the emergency exits, making sure there are enough for everyone on board.

“We want people to be as safe as possible in the bus, the bus to be as safe as possible and if something does happen, like what happened in Pennsylvania, that they’re able to get out of the vehicle,” Feddern said.

The standards for Ohio registered busses exceed federal requirements, and no bus that fails inspection will receive an Ohio license plate.

That as the investigation into what caused the bus to crash Sunday as it traveled from New York to Ohio.