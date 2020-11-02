Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation approves $5 billion dividend for employers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation has approved its third dividend for 2020.

The approval came after Gov. Mike DeWine’s request to send $5 billion to Ohio employers to ease the impact of COVID-19.

“This is about keeping businesses open and people employed,” DeWine said Wednesday in announcing his proposal.

According to BWC, the dividend will be applied to an employer’s unpaid balances first and a check will be sent for the remainder in mid-December.

The agency issued a $1.54 billion dividend in late April and $1.34 billion in October.

“We are extremely grateful to be in the position to support our business community and workforce in these unprecedented times,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud. “Issuing nearly $8 billion in one year is not an easy lift, but I want to assure Ohioans and our customers that our net position after this dividend – $6.3 billion – is very substantial and will support injured workers well into the future.”

The employer in line for the single largest dividend check in the state is the city of Columbus at nearly $64 million, bringing its total for the year to $100 million, according to BWC.