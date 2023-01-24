COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bureau of Motor Vehicles is experiencing a statewide outage of all systems, internal and online.

According to a social media post, the BMV is reporting that, “All systems are currently down statewide. We apologize for any inconvenience. We will update when the system is back up and running.”

Lindsey Bohrer, a BMV spokesperson, said the outage is a state issue and that the Department of Administrative Services is working on the issue. All systems in every BMV branch as well as online functions, such as renewing a drivers license or vehicle registration, are affected by the outage.

Bohrer said she does not have an estimated time as to when the outage will be repaired but that the BMV will post updates online as soon as possible.