COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Child actor and Ohio native Alyson Stoner made their way to the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday to advocate for legislation that they said will protect kids from exploitation.

“We need legislative action in order to actually have something that is safeguarding our well-being and financial future,” Stoner said.

Stoner was in Columbus to advocate for new legislation called the “Kidfluencer Protection Act.”

“The boundaries have blurred as homes become sets for content, personal moments become public entertainment,” Stoner said.

A kidfluencer is defined as a child who posts on social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube or Instagram, where the content is monetized. Stoner said the profits tend to range anywhere from a livable wage to $30 million a year.

“There are a lot of opportunities for the child to be knowingly and/or unknowingly monetized and think they are simply just posting a video,” Stoner said. “And other people might be pocketing off of their content without them even being aware of having any autonomy.”

The bill, introduced by Representatives Lauren McNally (D-Youngstown) And Michele Grim (D-Toledo), would make it so parents are responsible for setting aside a certain amount of funds for the child, determined by a formula based on the contents’ gross earnings, in a trust fund the child can then access at 18-years-old.

“This bill focuses on these instances, the one where a family is being compensated or paid to produce images that involve the child,” McNally said. “Without state laws to say otherwise, social media platforms are the new path for turning unregulated child labor into profits.”

Stoner, Grim and McNally said child actors are protected both under laws and unions.

The bill’s sponsors said they modeled the legislation after similar legislation in Illinois, the only state to pass a bill to safeguard child influencers.

“Just because this issue is new to us does not mean it should go unregulated and unnoticed,” Grim said. “You should make sure your child is provided for, especially when they’re providing labor for TikToks or YouTube.”

The bill is still awaiting a number and assignment to a committee for its first hearing.