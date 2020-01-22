Ohio bill looks to ban abortions via telemedicine

Live Now
by: Adrienne Robbins

COLUMBUS (WCMH)- Telemedicine is becoming more common, it’s a way for people to speak to their doctors remotely. However, one state senator says not everything should be available via telemedicine, including abortion.

Senate Bill 260 would prevent doctors from prescribing abortion medication via telemedicine. State Senator Steve Huffman, (R) says it’s about keeping women safe.

“I just don’t think you can minimize the face to face interaction with the physician, the body language and everything that in person interview with a physician does,” said Sen. Huffman, a practicing physician.

NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio disagrees and says the practice is safe. The group also thinks the decision doesn’t need to be made in a clinical setting.

“Individuals are choosing to have an abortion because it is the best decision for them and their family it doesn’t matter if they are talking to a doctor over video conference or in person,” said Jaime Miracle, Deputy Director for NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio.

