UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a news release from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The car, which troopers suspect to be a Kia SUV, possibly a Sorento, reportedly left the scene after hitting the cyclist. The victim suffered serious injuries and was airlifted by CareFlight to a local hospital, according to the OSHP.

Troopers, who have yet to locate the suspect, said the Kia will likely have damage to its right side, including the passenger side mirror, headlight and fog light, wheel well and bumper, the OSHP said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Post of the OSHP at 937-382-2551.