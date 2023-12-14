COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state’s investigation into the shooting death of Ta’Kiya Young and her unborn child is now complete.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been looking into the case since August, when the pregnant 21-year-old was shot by a Blendon Township Police officer outside of a Kroger.

Young was suspected of stealing liquor when two officers tried to stop her and asked her multiple times to get out of her car. One of the officers shot Young when she drove forward.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck was appointed special prosecutor in this case. His office confirmed that it received the reports from BCI this week. They’ll go over the case and make a decision: they can file charges against the officer who shot Young, convene a grand jury, or take no action.

Since the Aug. 24 shooting the officers involved were considered victims by the city and therefore afforded victim’s rights under Marsy’s Law. That includes not releasing their names.

With this latest development, Young’s family is demanding their victim’s rights be honored, too.

“‘Kiya mattered to me. She mattered to the family. She mattered to the kids. She had a slew of people that loved her,” said Young’s grandmother, Nadine Young.

Nadine wears her granddaughter’s ashes in a shimmering blue pendant on a gold chain around her neck.

“(Ta’Kiya) is golden to me. And I want her to constantly shine,” Young said.

Young’s attorney, Sean Walton, was unaware that the investigation had been sent to a special prosecutor until NBC4 called him to seek comment on it.

“We’ve not been aware of what the timeline looks like, what the process looks like, whether there will be special prosecutors, or whether it will be held– handled in-house,” Walton said. “So there has not been, in my opinion, the proper amount of communication.”

Proper communication with a victim’s family is guaranteed in Ohio under Marsy’s Law.

Even though the officer who shot Young — identified by Walton shortly after the incident as Connor Grubb — has not been charged with a crime, Young is the victim in the context of the investigation.

“Victims are entitled to an active role in criminal prosecutions,” said Elizabeth Well, legal director of the Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center. “They’re entitled to information about investigations.”

The OCVJC is working with Walton to ensure the Young family is afforded those rights as Ta’Kiya’s next of kin.

“I have not — just to be super clear — gotten any indication that they wouldn’t be kept informed,” Well said. “But my concern is that if the perception is the law enforcement officers are the true victims, that’s going to exclude her family.”

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Blendon Township police classified both officers involved in the encounter as assault victims because one officer’s hand was still in the window when Young started driving, and her car struck the other officer.

“It’s mutually exclusive. If you say that Ta’Kia is a victim, then you’re necessarily saying that the officers who killed her are not victims,” Well explained. “But if you say that they are victims – that the officers are victims – then you are saying that Ta’Kiya is not a victim.”

The police department withheld both officer’s names, citing their rights under Marsy’s Law.

Ryan Stubenrauch, an attorney who serves as the spokesman for Blendon Township police, told NBC4 that the department had considered withholding Young’s name as well, but chose not to because Young had been publicly identified by the coroner and her family.

Well said because Young had died, officials were legally permitted to release her name. Stubenrauch said Blendon Township also didn’t know about the special prosecutor, nor do they know about the results of the BCI investigation. Once they get those results, Stubenrauch said the department will begin its own administrative investigation into the case.

The Franklin County prosecutor’s office told NBC4 the use of a special prosecutor in an officer-involved shooting case is common practice. The case will still be considered in Franklin County, and before a grand jury from Franklin County, if the special prosecutor decides to go that route.