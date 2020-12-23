Family identifies man shot and killed by Columbus police officer as Andre Hill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Family of the man shot and killed by a Columbus police officer Tuesday morning identifies him to NBC4 as 47-year-old Andre Hill.

Police were responding to a non-emergency call in the 1000 block of Oberlin Drive on the Northwest Side when they spotted a man in an open garage. The man approached the officer with a phone in his left hand. His right hand was not visible, according to police. The officer then fired.

Because the officer did not turn on his body camera until after the incident, only the last 60 seconds of video with no audio were preserved.

The body camera footage has yet to be released. Mayor Andrew Ginther said that would come after notification of next of kin and sharing the footage with them first.

The city said more information would be released Wednesday.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued a statement on the shooting:

The statement reads: