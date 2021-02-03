Former Columbus Police officer Adam Coy charged with murder in shooting of Andre’ Hill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Columbus Police officer Adam Coy has been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury for the shooting death of Andre’ Hill.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost made the announcement Wednesday night.

Coy is charged with murder in the commission of a felony, felonious assault, dereliction of duty for failure to turn on his body camera, and dereliction of duty for failure to inform his fellow officer that he felt Hill presented a danger.

Yost said Coy has been arrested and will appear in court Thursday.

Adam Coy

“I believe the evidence in this case supports the indictment, and my office will vigorously prosecute this case,” Yost said while announcing the indictment.

The Franklin County Coroner said Hill died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation into the shooting, Yost said. The Attorney General’s office will be handling the prosecution due to an election transition within the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office.

“Law enforcement officers are held in high regard because of their sacrifice, their courage, their service to our communities,” Yost said. “They undertake the increasingly difficult and dangerous task of protecting our communities. But every person is responsible for and judged for his or her own actions. Neither guilt nor virtue may be inferred simply by association.”

BCI’s investigation included processing the crime scene; gathering and evaluating evidence; reviewing body-worn cameras; analyzing cyber data; and interviewing witnesses, including the officers involved in the incident.

“My policy is that any case involving an officer-involved shooting is presented to a grand jury for consideration of charges,” Yost said.

Coy was fired from Columbus Police after a Dec. 22 shooting that resulted in the death of Hill.

“The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers,” Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. said in a statement at the time of Coy’s firing.

Ben Crump, the attorney representing Hill’s family, issued the following statement:

“We are encouraged by the decision of the grand jury to hold Office Coy accountable for his reckless action, resulting in the tragic death of Andre Hill. Officer Coy claimed, ‘there’s a gun in his other hand,’ while Andre clearly held a phone. Though nothing will bring back Andre’s life and relieve his family’s grief, this is an important step toward justice.” Ben Crump, attorney representing the Hill family

BREAKING: Andre Hill was fatally shot by former @ColumbusPolice officer Adam Coy who claimed “there’s a gun in his other hand” while Andre clearly held a PHONE. Today, Coy was indicted by a grand jury for Murder & Felonious Assault, first steps to get Andre and his family JUSTICE — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) February 4, 2021

Columbus Fraternal Order of Police President Keith Ferrell issued this statement following Yost’s announcement:

“A Jury of Independent civilians has reviewed facts of the shooting case involving former officer Coy. They have made the decision to indict him based on this and he will have the ability to present facts on his behalf at a trial just like any other citizen. At this time, we will see all the facts for the first time with the public as the process plays out.” Keith Ferrell, president of the Fraternal Order of Police

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther’s office released a statement as well:

“The community was outraged by the killing of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man, by law enforcement. The indictment does not lessen the pain of his tragic death for Mr. Hill’s loved ones, but it is a step towards justice. I thank the grand jury for their service.” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said in a statement: