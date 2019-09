COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday to announce the outcome of a statewide human trafficking sting.

Yost will be joined by Columbus Division of Police Interim Chief Thomas Quinlan, Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force Director Sgt. Mark Rapp, and other members of law enforcement.

The news conference is scheduled to start around 10am, Friday. NBC4 will stream it on Facebook and here on NBC4i.com.