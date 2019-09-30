Ohio Attorney General addresses reports of petition interference

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is holding a press conference to address reports of harassment and intimidation in the state’s petition process.

The press conference comes after a complaint that a petitioner was assaulted outside the Columbus Metropolitan Library Dublin Branch earlier this month.

Video captured by cameras on the side of the building shows a petition gatherer and another woman approaching a mother and child.​

The petitioner has his phone out and appears to be pointing it in the direction of the other woman.​ She then advances at him and strikes the phone out of his hand and scattered papers she was holding onto the ground.​

The man was being paid by Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts to ask registered voters if they wanted to sign a petition.

Should enough signatures be collected, voters would be able to decide if House Bill 6 (HB6) should remain in effect.

HB6 is also known as the Ohio Clean Air Act and the Nuclear Bailout Bill.

The bill was passed by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine this summer.

It adds a fee to all electricity users’ bills to pay for a $150 million annual bailout of FirstEnergy Solutions’ two nuclear power plants in northern Ohio.​