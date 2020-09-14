Ohio Attorney General joins others in calling for removal of controversial Netflix film

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost joined other attorneys general from around the country, calling on Netflix to remove the film “Cuties.”

Yost joined Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a letter to Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings.

“While the filmmaker’s asserted desire to fight the hypersexualization of young girls is admirable,

the manner in which the film attempts to do so is misguided and does more harm than good,” the letter read.

The letter claims the film repeatedly shows children using their bodies in a sexual manner to get themselves out of trouble; it graphically focuses on the clothed genitalia of children; and it shows the creation and publication of child pornography.

“In this era where we are fighting a seemingly never-ending battle against human trafficking, this film is counterproductive – it whets the appetites of those who wish to harm our children in the most unimaginable ways,” Yost said in a news release. “I vehemently opposed the continued streaming of the movie and request that it is voluntarily removed.”

“Cuties” is a coming-of-age drama about an 11-year-old Senegalese girl in Paris that chronicles her journey becoming friends with a group of similarly aged dancers.

Makers of the film, along with Netflix, have defended the female-directed movie, which they say critiques the sexualization of pre-teen girls, according to a Netflix statement.

“’Cuties’ is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children,” said a spokesperson on Thursday. “It’s an award-winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up — and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”

The hashtag #CancelNetflix began trending on social media because the movie “sexualizes children.”

A movie critic for the New Yorker summarized the movie this way:

“In fact, the subject of the film is exactly the opposite: it dramatizes the difficulties of growing up female in a sexualized and commercialized media culture. I doubt that the scandal-mongers (who include some well-known figures of the far right) have actually seen “Cuties,” but some elements of the film that weren’t presented in the advertising would surely prove irritating to them: it’s the story of a girl’s outrage at, and defiance of, a patriarchal order.” Richard Brody, the New Yorker

You can watch the Trailer here: