Ohio Arts Council member Susan Allan Block posted, ‘No Peace! No Unity!’ on her social media

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WCMH) Susan Allan Block, board member of the Ohio Arts Council wrote “No Peace! No Unity!,” in a comment on Facebook.

Ohio Representative Casey Weinstein shared the comment on his Twitter, calling for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to remove her from the arts council.

The governor’s office responded saying, “Susan Block’s comments are highly offensive and do not represent the views of this administration,”

The post reads as follows:

This person was appointed by @GovMikeDeWine to be on the @OhioArtsCouncil …



I’m calling on the Governor to IMMEDIATELY remove her. pic.twitter.com/7b8l8BE9Gf — Rep. Casey Weinstein (@RepWeinstein) January 8, 2021

We have reached out to the Ohio Arts Council for comment, but haven’t received a reply at this time. Follow NBC4i.com for more updates.