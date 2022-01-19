COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety have ranked Ohio among the worst states for highway safety in the country in its annual Roadmap Report of State Highway Safety Laws.

The advocates rated Ohio a red state for highway safety laws because it has not adopted at least 7 of its “optimal laws” and is “without both primary enforcement front and rear seat belt laws.”

Ohio was listed as having only six of the advocates optimal laws while missing multiple recommended laws including no front and rear enforcement seat belt law, no motorcycle helmet law, no booster seat laws, and more.

Courtesy of the 2022 Roadmap Report of State Highway Safety Laws

Ohio was among 11 red states in the report. The other 10 were Virginia, Vermont, South Dakota, New Hampshire, Nebraska, Florida, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, and Missouri.

For more details on the annual roadmap report, click here.