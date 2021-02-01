Watch: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says FirstEnergy agrees to stop collecting extra fees

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — FirstEnergy has reached agreement on a demand from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost that it not collect certain fees it was permitted to under the scandal-ridden House Bill 6.

Yost announced Monday that FirstEnergy will make a filing with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio where it will not seek to collect fees under a “decoupling” provision of HB6. That change will result in $102 million in fees not being collected from consumers in 2021, Yost said.

In return, Yost said his office will withdraw a motion seeking to block collection of the fees and will agree to let a federal criminal investigation into HB6 play out before he continues pressing his state-level lawsuit.

“Decoupling” was a separate part of HB6 from the $1 billion bailout of two nuclear power plants in the state. The bailout has been tied to a $60 million bribery scheme, and five people have been charged in the federal investigation, including former House Speaker Larry Householder.

Decoupling guaranteed FirstEnergy that it would be able to match its revenue of $978 million from 2018 and could charge ratepayers more to reach that amount. The change started in January 2020. Yost said he may attempt to recoup fees already collected later.

In December, a Franklin County Common Pleas judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking FirstEnergy from collecting a surcharge related to the bailout provision of HB6.

The 2019 bill was a “Clean Air Act” that passed through the statehouse and was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.

