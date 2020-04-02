Ohio AG Yost expedites peace officer testing, working to bring back retired law enforcement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Attorney General Dave Yost says he is working to get more law enforcement officers back on the streets in Ohio.

In a statement released Thursday, Yost says he has directed the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) to expedite the final examinations of about 300 police cadets and allow them to quickly bolster the ranks of law enforcement in Ohio.

“We have to do everything legally, and safely, within our power to get officers and deputies on the streets of our state,” Yost said. “Our brave men and women in uniform will be exposed to the coronavirus, and we need to make sure there are reinforcements should a worst-case scenario materialize.”

Yost says he is also working with local agencies to create a pathway for recently retired law enforcement officers in good standing to return to the streets of Ohio. This pathway includes allowing returning officers one year to complete their required training from the date they are rehired. More than 1,000 peace officers retire each year in Ohio.

“This pandemic is stretching the thin blue line even thinner,” Yost said. “Now more than ever, we need all hands on deck.”

OPOTA staff is also working with local agencies to determine which required trainings retired officers will need to complete to be compliant with the OPTOA certification. Those trainings will be moved to eOPOTA and will be available through the online training portal. Any rehired law enforcement officers will be able to utilize eOPOTA’s online training portal to access the required trainings.

Yost says his team will devise a plan that will safely test those officers who have completed their required training but have not taken the final exam. Preliminary plans have the test being offered on different days, allowing fewer people to be in the same room during the examination and will put approximately 300 law enforcement officers in action to serve and protect the public.