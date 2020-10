COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is scheduled to announce the results of a statewide anti-human trafficking operation that occurred in the past week.

Yost will be joined by several state law enforcement divisions including Columbus Division of Police, U.S. Marshal’s Service, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center.

Yost is scheduled to make the announcement during a news conference at 10 a.m., Monday.