Ohio AG releases age progression photo of Brian Shaffer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office, along with the Columbus Division of Police, released an age-progression photo of Brian Shaffer, who went missing in 2006.

“Take a close look at this image: a single tip can reignite a cold case and bring a family closer to reunification with a loved one,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Hope doesn’t have an expiration date – every missing person counts.”

Shaffer has been missing since April 1, 2006. He was last seen at approximately 2 a.m. at a bar near the Ohio State University Campus in the vicinity of N. High Street in Columbus.

Shaffer, who was 27 years old when he went missing, would be 42 now, and a BCI’s forensic criminal artist constructed an age-progressed image of what Shaffer may look like now.

Shaffer was last seen wearing jeans, a blue or green striped shirt and tennis shoes. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighed 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators hope that the new image may prompt the public to submit tips to law enforcement, and ask anyone with information about the case to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-2358.