Ohio AG helps shut down illegal robocalls

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has joined 38 other states to shut down an illegal robocall operation that solicited $110 million in donations..

According to a release, the “massive operation” made 1.3 billion fundraising calls to 67 million consumers nationwide. It’s alleged that the defendants kept as much as 90 cents of every dollar they solicited.

ACS is accused of citing veterans, children, and first responders to dupe victims out of their money while failing to provide any of the services they promised.

“Ohioans are generous people, especially when it comes to answering calls to support our children and veterans,” Yost said. “This was nothing but a get-rich scheme exploiting that generosity – so we shut it down.”

ACS and other defendants agreed to settle the charges against them.