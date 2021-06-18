Ohio AG asking for help identifying suspect who pointed gun at officer in Knox Co.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is asking the public to help identify a suspect who pointed a gun at a police officer in Knox County.

According to Yost, on Thursday a Fredericktown Police Department officer attempted to stop a red Pontiac Grand Am in the area of Armentrout Road and Upper Fredericktown-Amity Road.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver pulled a gun and pointed it outside the driver’s window towards the officer, who then fired at the suspect, according to Yost.

The driver drove away after the confrontation, with the officer pursuing for a short time before he lost the suspect’s vehicle. It was later found abandoned in Richland County.

Yost asks anyone with information about the suspect to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 740-397-3333.