Ohio AAPI community getting COVID-19 vaccine at highest rate

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Asian American Pacific Islander community in Ohio leads that state in being vaccinated against COVID-19 by nearly 10 points.

Ohio Department of Health data is broken down in race by eight categories: Asian, American Indian Alaska Native, Black, Multiracial, Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander, White, other, and unknown.

Both Asians and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islanders are at least 45% vaccinated, according to ODH data. Whites are the second most vaccinated at 37%. Statewide, 38% of people have either started or completed the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Ohio COVID-19 vaccination rate by race:

  • Asian 45%
  • American Indian Alaska Native 27%
  • Black or African American 22%
  • Multiracial 9%
  • Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander 46%
  • White 37%

Around 10% of the 4.5 million Ohioans listed their race as either unknown or other.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss