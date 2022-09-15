COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For students, school has only been back in session for a few weeks. But for Ohio schools, report cards were posted Thursday morning, with a different system used for ranking K-12 educational institutions than in previous years.

Rather than grading districts and schools overall on an A-to-F scale, last used in 2019, the Ohio Department of Education skipped overall school ratings. Grade letters were skipped the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a state law passed in 2021 overhauled the school accountability system.

The 2021-2022 report instead includes star-based scores – on a scale of one to five – for districts and schools in five categories. A three-star rating meets state standards, a five significantly exceeds them, and a one “needs significant support to meet state standards.”

The components include: achievement, which considers testing performance; progress, or student growth based on previous performance; gap closing, which looks at reducing educational gaps among subgroups of students; graduation and early literacy.

Columbus City Schools, the largest school district in the state, received a two, three, three, one and one in the five respective categories. Dr. Talisa Dixon, district superintendent, highlighted areas of progress in response to the ratings.

“We know there is still much work to be done, and we are actively addressing issues and seeking to continually improve student outcomes,” Dixon said in a statement. “The annual state report card is a reminder of the work ahead in CCS.”

“The more we understand the needs of students through the Ohio School Report Card results and other data, the better we can personalize education, focus instruction and tailor enrichment programs to accelerate and enhance learning,” Dr. Stephanie Siddens, state interim superintendent of public instruction, said in a news release.

More information on the report is available at Ohio Report Cards.