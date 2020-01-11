Ohayocon expected to bring 23,000 guests to downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of a popular anime convention.

Ohayocon 20 opened for the weekend on Friday, January 10 and runs through Sunday. This year’s theme is ‘Celebrate in Style.’

Featured events include a concert by Kevin Woo and Diana Garnet, a cosplay expo, fantasy ball, scavenger hunt, kimono & tea, and an Ohayocon 20th Roast Celebration.

Guest Jamie Fearon, dressed as Marvel Comics’ Squirrel Girl, said she drove to Columbus from Cincinnati to attend. She loves getting an opportunity to dress up and see the costumes others come up with.

“I love sewing, I love making costumes. It’s fun to actually get to be able to wear them. Not many occasions you can wear something like this,” said Fearon.

According to the Greater Columbus Convention Center, the event is expected to bring nearly 23,000 guests.

Admission starts at $20.