Oh, deer! Greenfield man helps release deer stuck in porch spindles

Video courtesy Cheryl Landrum and Kelly Penwell.

GREENFIELD, Ohio (WCMH)–A spooked deer was found stuck on a man’s front porch and released by the homeowner and the man who watched it happen

Devin Penwell and his wife were driving through town after church last Sunday when they notice three female deer in the center of the road and drove closer to get a better look. The deer took off and one of them ended up stuck on a front porch.

“It was kind of slow-motion for us because we almost hit her,” said Penwell. “We watched her run very fast towards this house.”

The deer slammed into the front door of the house and shattered the glass on the storm door. The homeowner came outside and saw Penwell standing near the deer which became lodged between the spindles of the porch railing.

“I was more scared of the deer kicking me,” Penwell said.

The men pulled on the spindles with as much force as they could, which freed the deer and it took off down the street and around the corner.

“It’s not something you imagine you’re going to be doing on a Sunday afternoon,” said Penwell. “I was more concerned for the neighbors who came out. I said, ‘They may run over you.'”

The deer ran away seemingly unharmed, and the men were not injured.