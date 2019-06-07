Officials say water at Mount Carmel Grove City is safe

GROVE CITY (WCMH) — The water is back on and safe to drink, according to administrators at Mount Carmel’s new hospital in Grove City.

New water filers make the water safe to drink and are being used throughout the hospital, officials said.

Mount Carmel officials say they’re still implementing long-term solutions in an effort to control the Legionella bacteria in the future.

County health officials said 14 people have contracted Legionnaires’ disease. One of those victims, 75-year-old Deanna Rezes of Grove City, has died.

A source of the Legionella has not yet been confirmed.

Franklin County Public Health posted on its website that seven of the patients are female, seven are male, with an average age of 69 years old.

The patients suffering from the disease were treated at Mount Carmel Grove City between April 27 and May 31.

Legionnaires’ disease generally kills about 10 percent of those diagnosed in the general population, but that rate can rise to 1 in 4 people when the outbreak is at a nursing home or hospital.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Legionnaires’ disease is caused by the bacteria Legionella.

Patients develop pneumonia-like symptoms like cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, and fever.

The disease spreads through water droplets in the air, and lives in fresh water where the bacteria can multiply, says the CDC.