Officials investigating after Gahanna-Jefferson students view, share ‘private and explicit’ video involving teacher

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — A Gahanna teacher has been placed on leave while school officials investigate the report of a “private and explicit” video shared by some students involving the teacher. 

Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools released a statement Thursday, confirming that a teacher at the high school had been placed on leave while police investigated the incident.

On February 12, 2020, the Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools district was notified by the Gahanna Police Department of an inappropriate video. Our understanding is that some students have viewed and shared private and explicit content involving one of our high school teachers. We believe this is an isolated incident, and it is being addressed.  

We are taking this seriously, cooperating with the police investigation and conducting our own internal review. As a precautionary measure, we have placed the teacher on paid administrative leave while the investigation proceeds. As always, we are committed to providing a safe learning environment for our students, and we have responded with that objective in mind.  

Because this is an ongoing personnel matter, there will be no further comment at this time. 

The teacher has not been identified. 

