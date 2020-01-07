Officials in and out of Columbus Police seeking more diversity in department

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many both inside and outside the Columbus Police Department are pushing for a more diverse police force that reflects the makeup of the city’s community.

In Columbus, 28 percent of the residents are black. In the Columbus Police Department, 11 percent of the officers are black.

Since 2017, the number of black officers increased by 10 officers, according to the department. Currently, 195 of Columbus’ 1,659 police officers is black.

When a call for help goes out in the city, residents — no matter their ethnicity — are more likely to have a white officer respond.

Pastor Michael Young with City Of Grace Church has worked closely with the black community. He said he knows the need and importance of having officers who look like the people they’re policing.

“Many times, our officers have a relatability problem when it comes to our communities,” said Young.

Young has worked to bridge the gap between police and the black community through several public town hall meetings, and the lack of black officers is a concern he hears often.​

CPD Recruiting Sgt. Lindsey Alli hears these concerns often as well and agrees with them.

“I think it’s unfortunate because I think the department should reflect the city that we serve,” she said. “The city of Columbus​ is 28 percent African-American. I think we need to try to get to that number in the department as well.”

CPD Recruiting Sgt. Christopher Smith-Hughes said there are many reasons why the number of black officers is low, saying it’s not because of a lack of black applicants.

In 2018, 502 African-Americans applied to take the officer exam, but less than 20 actually qualified to attend the police academy.​ One issue is the length of the process.​

“By the time that year is up, people found other jobs,” said Smith-Hughes. “There’s a lot of factors that go into that.”

One of those factors, according to Alli, is testing. She said with the department only holding two classes of cadets each year, the department takes only those who score in the 80 and 90 “bands.” She said there are a lot of minorities who score in the 70 band.

“So we are not getting to the minority candidates that might make wonderful police officers but because our testing process is so long and our classes are not bigger than what they are, we aren’t getting to those minority candidates that are 70 band, ” said Alli.​

The sergeants both said the department is constantly looking at ways to improve the hiring process.

“I’m new to the unit but from what I understand, in order to change the testing process, we have to go through city council. It’s a charter and it has to be voted to change the process,” Alli said.​

Until then, both say they will continue visiting college campuses, churches, and high schools to recruit kids and young adults for their programs in hopes of getting black officer numbers up.​

If you’re interested in applying to become a Columbus police officer, click here.