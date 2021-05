LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Division of Wildlife is advising Licking County residents to keep their eyes open for a black bear that has been spotted in the area.

The bear has been seen three times southeast of Heath, and is responsible for an attack on a dog, officials said.

ODW believes the bear may be a young male either passing through the area or trying to establish its territory.

Anyone who spots the bear should notify ODW at 1-800-945-3543.