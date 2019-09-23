Official: Threat made against Cardington-Lincoln schools, suspect in custody

CARDINGTON VILLAGE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is under arrest after a school official said a threat was made against the Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools district.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, Cardington Village Police informed the district that a threat was made by an adult — not a student — toward the schools.

“Our staff and parents have been informed that the suspect is in custody,” the post states.

Schools will be open Monday after district officials and law enforcement determined the schools to be safe from the threat.

“I will continue to work with law enforcement in gathering more information to release a more detailed statement tomorrow,” the post ends.

It is unclear at this time what specific schools, if any, were involved in the threat.

Police have not released any information to the press regarding the threat.

