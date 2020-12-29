Officers uninjured when being shot at investigating burglar alarm at southeast Columbus church

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officers say they were shot at while investigating a burglar alarm at a southeast Columbus church.

According to Columbus Police, around 3 a.m., Tuesday, two officers were dispatched to the First Church of God, located at 3480 Refugee Road to investigate a burglar alarm.

Police say while the two officers were parked in the entrance of the church, completing a report on the incident, several shots rang out to the south side of their location.

The marquee sign to the entrance of the church was struck, and officers found several spent shell casings near the entrance to the Berwick Grove Apartments when they investigated the area from which the gunfire originated.

No officers were injured and no cruisers were struck.

Police continue to investigate.