Officers awarded after wading in to save man who jumped into freezing water in January

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who jumped off a bridge over Big Walnut Creek in January was rescued by three officers who stayed in the freezing water until help arrived.

On January 12, 2021 Officers J White, S. Mcgee and C. Stonerock got a call that a man had jumped from the bridge. At the time, it was 25 degrees outside.

They found the 35-year-old man in the water, and partially on the rocks. The officers waded in and began giving the man first aid.

Officers stayed with him in the water for nearly five minutes, until EMS could arrive and transport him to the hospital, a press release from Whitehall Police Department said.

Deputy Chief Dan Kelso stated, “These three officers braved the cold water and administered life

saving measures to the victim. Their efforts were a direct result in the victim being alive before being transported to the hospital.”

On February 17th, 2021 these three officers were notified of the award, Ptl. Stonerock #104, Ptl.

White #105, and Ptl. Mcgee #109. They will be receiving further recognition at an awards banquet to be set at a later date, the release concluded.