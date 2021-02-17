Officer who shot Tyre King, 13, argues race wasn’t a factor

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2016 file photo, a funeral service card bearing the likeness of Tyre King, the 13-year-old Ohio boy who was fatally shot by Columbus police, is carried by a mourner in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus, Ohio, police officer Bryan Mason shot King, after a suspected robbery last year feared a gunfight with the teen, who the officer said pulled a gun from his pants, records show. Mason fired when he saw a laser sight on the gun, which turned out to be a BB gun, Mason said in a formal statement and interview with detectives obtained by The Associated Press through a records request. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS (AP) — The white Ohio police officer who killed 13-year-old Tyre King argues in a new court filing that he used reasonable force and race wasn’t a factor in the shooting of the Black teenager.

Bryan Mason

The filing also contends Columbus Officer Bryan Mason has legal immunity from claims in the civil rights lawsuit filed by Tyre’s grandmother.

Mason shot Tyre in 2016 while responding to a reported armed robbery.

The lawsuit challenged the police account of what happened, citing witnesses who said Mason used a racial slur and that the BB gun Tyre had wasn’t visible.

Mason denies the slur and says he saw a weapon that appeared real.