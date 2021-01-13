Officer who shot Andre’ Hill previously suspended for using excessive force

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus police officer who fatally shot Andre’ Hill in December was disciplined in 2012 for using excessive force during a traffic stop.

In October 2012, officer Adam Coy was investigated by the Division of Police’s internal affairs unit after a witness complained. While attempting to arrest and handcuff a suspected drunk driver, Coy slammed the person’s head on the hood of his police cruiser four times and then took him to the ground to subdue him.

Coy told investigators that he thought the driver, who was larger than Coy, starting to tense.

“He’s bigger than me, stronger than me and when he wrapped my leg — I took him down to the ground,” Coy said.

Coy was suspended for 160 hours and made to attend a stress management course for his actions.

Coy was terminated from the police force one week after shooting Hill, an unarmed Black man, on Dec. 22. Coy said he thought Hill was armed when he encountered him during the overnight hours in an open garage at a house where Hill was a guest.

In terminating Coy, Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said Coy used unreasonable deadly force, failed to use de-escalation techniques first and failed to offer immediate medical aid to Hill, who later died at a hospital. Coy also did not activate his body camera until after the shooting.

Quinlan also said he had questioned whether Coy should continue working with the force after another incident from 2008 that resulted in Coy being placed on a performance improvement plan.

Hill’s death is under investigation by the state BCI, and Hill’s family has retained national civil rights attorney Ben Crump.