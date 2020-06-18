Officer uninjured after gunshot strikes Columbus police cruiser

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after shots were fired and a Columbus police cruiser was struck, Wednesday.

A Columbus Police Sergeant says he was driving when a series of shots were fired and his cruiser struck by a round near Sullivant Avenue at Columbian Avenue at 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police reports, witnesses stated several males fled the scene in a green Hyundai that matched the description of a vehicle used in several other shooting incidents.

The car was found in the area of West Broad Street and Whitethorne Avenue with damages from several bullets.

Police say they saw several males who were behaving suspiciously near the car and watched as they hid several items in some bushes.

Responding patrol officers state four of the males were captured and officers also recovered three handguns from the bushes.

Two of the males were juveniles and were arrested on outstanding warrant and the other two adult males were released at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.