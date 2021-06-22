Officer-involved shooting reported in South Linden; police say no one injured

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Police officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1200 block of East 21st Avenue in South Linden.

Police received reports of multiple shots being fired in the area of East 21st Avenue and Cleveland Avenue at approximately 2:45 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they saw a woman firing shots, at which point, one officer fired back. Police said there were two suspects involved — the woman and a man.

Columbus Police said there are no injuries reported.

The female suspect then fled on foot.

A representative with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is responding to the scene.

No further information is available at this time.