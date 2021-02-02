State investigating officer-involved shooting in Linden area neighborhood

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police confirm a Columbus police officer was involved in a shooting in a Linden area neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Homestead Drive after a Shotspotter alert to shots fired and a neighbor’s report of someone in trouble.

Columbus Division of Police spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua said when officers arrived, there was a man and woman inside a home. That woman is now hospitalized in critical but stable condition, and the man is in serious but stable condition.

Fuqua said that prior to officers arriving, police received several calls that the woman had been shot inside the home.

After police arrived and made contact with the man, he fled from the home, Fuqua said. Officers chased the man on foot and took him into custody.

Officers recovered a firearm at the scene, Fuqua said.

Fuqua confirmed that at least one officer fired his gun at the suspect, but could not go into further detail because the incident is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation.

“Because it is a BCI investigation, I am not sure if the actual suspect was struck by the officer’s discharge of their firearm and I am not sure how many times,” Fuqua said. “I can confirm there were at least multiple shots fired, but I don’t know how many.”

Fuqua also did not know if the suspect fired at police.

BCI has confirmed it is investigating the incident because it is a police-involved shooting, but have not released any details.