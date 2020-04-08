Officer-involved shooting reported in Hilltop section of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are reporting an officer-involved shooting in the Hilltop section of the city Tuesday night.
According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired from a car into a home along Creekside Drive at approximately 8:05 p.m.
Officers caught up to the vehicle and the suspect after a short pursuit, police said, at which point, shots were fired.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
One of the suspects is currently in a local hospital for treatment, while others are in custody, police said.
According to police, shots were fired.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.