Officer-involved shooting reported in Hilltop section of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are reporting an officer-involved shooting in the Hilltop section of the city Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired from a car into a home along Creekside Drive at approximately 8:05 p.m.

Officers caught up to the vehicle and the suspect after a short pursuit, police said, at which point, shots were fired.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

One of the suspects is currently in a local hospital for treatment, while others are in custody, police said.

