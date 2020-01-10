Officer-involved shooting near north Columbus Steak’n Shake

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near a Steak’n Shake restaurant in north Columbus.

Just after 9am, Friday, police were called to the 5400 block of Cleveland Avenue on the report of a robbery at a Steak’n Shake.

Police say the suspect attempted to rob the drive-thru of the restaurant.

According to police, they opened fire after the suspect produced a gun when confronted by officers.







No officers or employees were injured. The suspect is in custody.

Police are on scene, and Cleveland Avenue near S.R. 161 is closed.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story.