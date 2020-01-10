Breaking News
Officer-involved shooting near north Columbus Steak’n Shake

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near a Steak’n Shake restaurant in north Columbus.

Just after 9am, Friday, police were called to the 5400 block of Cleveland Avenue on the report of a robbery at a Steak’n Shake.  

Police say the suspect attempted to rob the drive-thru of the restaurant.

According to police, they opened fire after the suspect produced a gun when confronted by officers. 

No officers or employees were injured.  The suspect is in custody.

Police are on scene, and Cleveland Avenue near S.R. 161 is closed.  

