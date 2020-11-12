Officer-involved shooting in Pike County, suspect shot in stable condition

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — At approximately 8:41 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, two Pike County deputies respoded to the area of Germany Rd. in reference to a complaint from a citizen who said their neighbor was terrorizing them and they feared for their life.

The incident led the deputies to Darst Rd. where they reported that the suspect, Kevin Jenkins, was on foot and that shots had been fired. Units from the Waverly Police Department and Piketon Police Department started en route to the deputies’ location to assist.

Jenkins was injured during the incident and provided medical attention. Along with a deputy escort, Jenkins was transported to a Columbus hospital for his injuries and remains in stable condition.