COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police officers are responding to an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. Thursday near Livingston Ave. and James Rd. in east Columbus.

Police responded to a robbery in progress at Walgreens. The suspect was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

All officers are okay. No further information is available at this time. Columbus Police are assisting the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.